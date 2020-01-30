Tyler Lee set to hire Colleyville Heritage coach as new football head coach

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It appears Tyler Lee has settled on a new head coach.

According to Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, Tyler ISD is set to hire current Colleyville Heritage head coach Joe Willis as the new head coach for Tyler Lee at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Willis, a graduate of East Texas Baptist University, has an impressive coaching record. In 2012, he led Cedar Park to a state championship. This past year, Heritage went four rounds in the high school playoffs before losing to Denton Ryan.

