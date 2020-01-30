Traditions in Tyler to celebrate 20 years by donating proceeds to The Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traditions Restaurant and Catering will celebrate 20 years of success the same way it celebrated its opening two decades ago — helping the community.
There will be a celebration on Monday, Feb. 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6205 S. Broadway in Tyler.
Traditions will donate all proceeds from all dine-in lunch guests to The Salvation Army. Guests will also have an opportunity to make their own donation to The Salvation Army at a kettle which will be available at each table.
Twenty years ago, this event provided enough funds to feed several thousand people, according to Traditions.
The Ben E. Keith Grocery Company and William George Company, Inc. will be donating the food for the celebration.
