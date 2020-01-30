Texas Panhandle parents can use free cellphone program to help children learn, grow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Parents in the Texas Panhandle can now use a free developmental game on their cellphone for their children.
Panhandle PBS partnered up with Bright by Text to introduce the program to the area.
“Panhandle PBS is thrilled to be partnering with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Operation First Five here in Amarillo in bringing this mobile communication program, Bright by Text, to the Amarillo area," said Corby Fails, Marketing Manager for Panhandle PBS. “Parents and caregivers who participate receive weekly texts that include free activities, games and resources right to their cell phone.”
According to Panhandle PBS’ news release, the program offers parents and caregivers expert tips and resources for children five years old and younger.
Bright by Text provides parents guidance for their child’s health and development and aims to get them ready for school.
“The messages are targeted to each child’s age and include information on child development, language and early literacy, health and safety, behavioral tips, and more from trusted content providers,” Fails said. “This tool will help parents and caregivers be more intentional with their time with children, while enhancing engagement. Panhandle PBS is excited to begin working with community partners to reach all families in our area.”
Panhandle PBS said a child’s brain develops fast during their early years, so having children and their parents or caregivers interact is important for their learning, behavior and health.
The program is currently offered in Colorado, New York and California.
Along with providing tips, the program sends messages about events and resources in the Amarillo community, including free museum days, health clinics and preschool open enrollment dates.
Parents and caregivers who have children five years and younger can sign up for Bright by Text by texting the word #TexasKIDS to 2-74448*.
Those who sign up will receive two to five texts a week, and each message will have a link to more details about the resources.
You can call (806) 371-5479 or visit panhandlePBS.org for more details.
