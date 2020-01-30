Texas A&M University announces another $5 million to support WTAMU veterinary program

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M University System announced today another $5 million in support for the West Texas A&M University veterinary program.
The money will go toward the developing veterinary program that will allow students to spend two years in College Station and two in Canyon to learn about treating large animals in settings like feed yards.
According to a news release, the funding will allow West Texas to increase its number of faculty from five to 23.
Approval of the program by three oversight boards is pending.
The release says the first classes at WTAMU should begin this summer.
