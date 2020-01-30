Special Olympics state bowling competition to be hosted in Lubbock for the first time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Special Olympics bowling team has been practicing for weeks.
“Sitting in the classroom they’re kind of like really shy and quiet, but whenever they come out here it’s just fun for them to get out - they like kind of come out and get to express themselves more,” Lafawnda Kubacak, life skills teacher and Special Olympics coach at Frenship said.
Wednesday was the team’s last practice before the big competition.
“It’s actually really cool to be one of the first people to get to go to state, I’m excited,” Frenship student Erika Haggard said.
The state bowling competition is usually only hosted in Austin, so Frenship has not been able to compete before.
“To move it to nine locations really gives us the opportunity to reach even more athletes who wouldn’t’ have had that opportunity before,” Ashley Pena, Executive Director of the Southwest Region for Special Olympics Texas, said.
“This is a really big deal,” Kubacak said.
340 athletes from 19 West Texas team will be hosted at Main Event in Lubbock this week, including around 30 students from Frenship. Their ages range from middle school to adult.
“All of these kids love bowling,” Kubacak said.
And, they are good at it.
“It’s awesome, you’re just like yes, I did it,” Haggard said.
“They love this and I mean they would come every day if they could,” Kubacak said.
Pena said it is amazing to see the athletes showcase their abilities.
“Whether they’re bowling ramp bowling and still getting a feel for the game or they’re bowling team bowling and bowl on leagues throughout the year who are amazing and bowl perfect games occasionally,” Pena said.
“Just getting the medal at the end of the day is huge for them,” Kubacak said.
The Special Olympics is always looking for volunteers. If you want to help, or just cheer the athletes on, come to Main Event Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.