SFA basketball teams defend home court against ACU

The SFA men's basketball team shot 53.8% from three-point range on the way to a 71-61 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at home Wednesday.
The victory moved SFA's overall record to 18-3 and conference record to 9-1.
The 'Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who had 19 points and four steals. Cameron Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds off of the bench and Roti Ware chipped in as well with 13 points, four assists and two steals.
SFA out-rebounded Abilene Christian 30-27 in Wednesday's game, led by Johnson's seven boards. The 'Jacks also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and scored six second chance points.
The SFA defense caused its share of mistakes in Wednesday's game, forcing 27 Abilene Christian turnovers while committing 22. Those takeaways turned into 28 points on the other end of the floor. Harris' four steals led the way individually for the 'Jacks.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The 'Jacks made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down seven of 13 shots.» SFA tallied 18 total assists in the game.» The SFA bench made an impact by scoring 23 points to its scoring output.» SFA had a 30-27 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 27 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game.» Kevon Harris led the 'Jacks with a game-high 19 points.» SFA got a team-high seven rebounds from Cameron Johnson.
GAME SUMMARY
After falling behind 29-24, SFA went on a 7-0 run with 2:36 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Johnson, to take a 31-29 lead. The 'Jacks then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 32-31 advantage. SFA did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 20 of its 32 points close to the basket.
Abilene Christian proceeded to take a 33-32 lead before SFA went on an 8-0 run, finished off by John Comeaux's three, to seize a 40-33 lead with 16:32 to go in the contest. The 'Jacks kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 71-61 win. SFA shot well from three-point range in the half, hitting seven shots from deep to score 21 of its 39 points.
NEXT UP
SFA heads to rival Sam Houston State on Saturday, February 1 with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m. in Huntsville.
Marissa Banfield nailed a dagger 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the game to put SFA up 65-56, and the Ladyjacks earned a 69-59 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats at home Wednesday.
SFA improved to 16-3 overall and 9-1 in play with the win.
The Ladyjacks had two players score in double figures, led by Stephanie Visscher, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Riley Harvey added 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Aiyana Johnson added six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
SFA collected 38 rebounds in Wednesday's game compared to Abilene Christian's 33, led by Harvey's nine boards. The Ladyjacks also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 15 rebounds into 12 second chance points.
SFA's defense held Abilene Christian to only 37.5% shooting from the field. The Ladyjacks also limited Breanna Wright to 5-of-17 shooting in the game.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The Ladyjacks held the Wildcats to only 37.5% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks never trailed after taking an 18-12 first quarter lead.» SFA had a 38-33 edge on the boards in the win.» The SFA defense forced 19 turnovers.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 15 offensive boards in the game.» Stephanie Visscher led the Ladyjacks with a career-high 24 points.» SFA got a team-high nine rebounds from Riley Harvey.
GAME SUMMARY
After falling behind 7-5, SFA went on a 9-0 run with 4:06 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Banfield, to take a 14-7 lead. The Ladyjacks then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with an 18-12 advantage. SFA did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 12 of its 18 points close to the basket.
SFA kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 10-0 run starting at the 8:34 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 28-12. The Wildcats cut into that lead, but the Ladyjacks still enjoyed a 37-23 advantage heading into halftime. SFA dominated in the paint, scoring 14 of its 19 points close to the basket.
SFA continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a three from Harvey, to expand its lead further to 53-32 with 2:23 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Wildcats had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Ladyjacks still entered the fourth quarter with a 55-40 edge. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 18 points in the paint.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run to grow the lead to 67-56 with 48 seconds to go in the contest. The Wildcats narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Ladyjacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 69-59 win. SFA pulled down three offensive rebounds to score three second chance points out of 14 total in the period
NEXT UP
The Ladyjacks are back in action on the road against rival Sam Houston State on Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m.