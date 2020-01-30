SFA basketball teams defend home court against ACU

SFA continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a three from Harvey, to expand its lead further to 53-32 with 2:23 to go in the third. Before the conclusion of the third period, the Wildcats had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Ladyjacks still entered the fourth quarter with a 55-40 edge. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 10 of its 18 points in the paint.