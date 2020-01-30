Police: 1 dead after shooting at Longview apartment complex; suspect in custody

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody after a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday at an apartment complex office on High Street.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers were dispatched to check out a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 900 block of South High Street. When Longview police officers arrived at the scene, they were told that a man walked into the office at Ware Meadows Apartments and shot a woman.
“The suspect also allegedly fired several more rounds and ran into the woods,” the Facebook post stated. “Police quickly arrived and set up a perimeter.”
The victim was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
“Longview Police Department would like to thank the apartment complex staff and residents and other law enforcement agencies that assisted us,” the Facebook post stated. “The cooperation between all those involved was vital in leading to the quick capture of the suspect.”
Longview ISD’s Ware Elementary was briefly on lockdown after the shooting incident. A Longview ISD official confirmed at about 12:45 p.m. that the campus is no longer on lockdown.
“More information on this case may be released as the investigation continues,” the Facebook post stated.
