East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for more clouds tonight and on Thursday. A very weak upper-level disturbance will likely move through ETX late on Thursday bringing with it a few showers. Not everyone will see showers, but some could. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Friday with more breaks in the overcast during the afternoon/evening hours. Cooler than normal temperatures expected through Friday, mainly in the afternoon hours. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky likely on Sunday. Warming temperatures as well. Clouds begin to build back on Monday as we await another cold front on Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will be possible late Monday/early on Tuesday. Much cooler air is expected by Next Wednesday. Lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s and highs only recovering into the middle 40s under Partly Cloudy skies.