Oil Museum to unveil renovated theater

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Every once in awhile, it’s time for an upgrade, and that’s what’s happening at the East Texas Oil Museum in their Boomtown Theater.
Before the coming grand re-opening, KLTV 7’s Jamey Boyum gives us a sneak peek at some of the upgrades the museum’s theater has gone through over the last three months.
East Texas Oil Museum Manager Olivia Moore says other than a minor upgrade in the 90s, the Boomtown Theater inside the East Texas Oil Museum has pretty much stayed the same since their opening in 1980.
‘Well this summer we started on a plan for the theater renovation and we actually closed the theater the first week of November to begin work,” Moore said.
The museum remained open during the renovations.
“The most dramatic and visually apparent in the color change. It’s always been a red and pink color scheme and we have updated that to the black and tan,” Moore stated.
Of course, the theater itself has been closed. Outside they added:
“The lights under the marquis, in addition to the spotlights hanging over the exterior. We’ve also lit up the interior hallway as well and added a couple displays for folks to look at,” Moore said.
But, much like an artist who hasn’t finished the painting, they are not allowing the public to see inside just yet.
“We are putting the finishing touches on it for our event on Saturday,” Moore stated.
They did let me take a look at the new 4K projectors they will be using for the movie which will be shown several times a day.
“They make the new updated film even better. We had the original 16mm film from the early production in the late seventies; we had those digitized. They look amazing,” Moore revealed.
She says they updated the part of the film focused on today’s oil field. And, there were no other changes to the film.
“The ending that everybody’s come to love over the last forty years is still in existence, and it’s still part of the movie and it does end it with a bang or an extra little surprise,” Moore said.
And yes, I did my best, but if you want to see the refinished seats and the new interior to the theater, well you’re just going to have to go on Saturday. Or after.
The ribbon-cutting will be held Saturday, February 2 at 10:30 am, after which their newly digitized film, “The Great East Texas Oil Boom” will be shown. The event is free to the public.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.