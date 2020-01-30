EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Expect some drizzle and mist this morning and a slight chance for patchy drizzle throughout the day. Skies remain overcast and temperatures will be in the 40s almost all day, barely reaching 50 degrees this afternoon. More clouds and another chance for some drizzle early Friday, but cloud cover will begin to break by Friday afternoon and should clear Friday night. Temperatures on Friday will still be cool in the lower to mid 50s. With more sunshine this weekend, temperatures will begin to warm quickly. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and Sunday the sunshine will warm things up into the upper 60s and lower 70s for much of East Texas. Clouds will begin to increase again early next week with another chance for rain late Monday into Tuesday.