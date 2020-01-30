Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of estranged wife and stabbing of man at Amarillo apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man will spend life in prison for the stabbing of his estranged wife and a man at an Amarillo apartment in 2018.
According to a news release from the Randall County District Attorney’s Office, Jude Edward Samora has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder conviction and 20 years in prison for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction.
The convictions stem from an incident in September of 2018 when Samora murdered his estranged wife, 22-year-old Julianne Samora, and wounded a man at an apartment in the 4400 block of South Coulter.
Julianna Samora died at the scene.
Police later found Jude Samora in Clayton, New Mexico.
According to court documents, a witness described the knife they saw him carrying as a “Rambo” style knife.
Court documents also state a family member told police their brother-in-law said he was going to “kill my wife’s new boy toy” before the murder.
Samora will not be eligible for parole until he has completed 30 years of his life sentence.
