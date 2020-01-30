Longview Police Department: 1 person in custody after shooting incident on High St.

By Jamey Boyum and Gary Bass | January 30, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 1:27 PM

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody after a shooting incident that occurred in the 900 block of High Street Thursday afternoon, according to the Longview Police Department.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, LPD officers are at the scene of the shooting incident. One person has been taken into custody.

KLTV has a reporter at the scene. He observed someone get taken from the office at Ware Meadows Apartments on High Street and put into an ambulance.

Longview ISD’s Ware Elementary was briefly on lockdown after the shooting incident. A Longview ISD official confirmed at about 12:45 p.m. that the campus is no longer on lockdown.

