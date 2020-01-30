Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BOOKS-GAINES-AWARD-WASHINGTON
Houston writer Bryan Washington to receive Gaines award
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Houston writer Bryan Washington has been named the 2019 recipient of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. He will receive the award and its $15,000 prize at a ceremony Thursday in Baton Rouge for his debut short story collection “Lot.” The award is presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. It goes to promising African American fiction writers. Previous winners of the Gaines award include Jamel Brinkley, Ladee Hubbard, Crystal Wilkinson and T. Geronimo Johnson. A Louisiana native, Gaines wrote the critically acclaimed novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." He died Nov. 5 at age 86.
MISSISSIPPI LOTTERY-NEW GAMES
Powerball, Mega Millions tickets go on sale Thursday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — People throughout Mississippi can try their luck at massive jackpot games like the Powerball and Mega Millions for the first time Thursday, starting at 3 a.m. That's when those multi-state games go online at about 1,450 retailers throughout the state, allowing people 21 and older to play, The Commercial Dispatch reported. In 2018, state lawmakers authorized lottery sales to raise money primarily for infrastructure. Mississippi retailers first began selling scratch-off tickets in November.
AP-US-WALMART-ONLINE-SALES-TAXES
Court: Walmart doesn't owe 3rd party's online sales taxes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court says Walmart isn't responsible for paying sales taxes for items sold through its online “marketplace” for third-party sellers. Wednesday's decision comes in a case involving a New Orleans suburb. But an attorney involved in the case says it's being watched around the country. The 4-3 decision says Walmart.com did not assume the tax obligation for independent retailers using the Walmart.com online marketplace.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-LOUISIANA
Louisiana medical marijuana grower releasing CBD products
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's second medical marijuana grower hasn't started selling therapeutic cannabis yet, but the company is offering an over-the-counter CBD product at the state's marijuana dispensaries. Ilera Holistic Healthcare is the company partnered with Southern University to grow medical marijuana. Ilera said it will sell CBD products at each marijuana pharmacy in Louisiana except for the one in Monroe. The hemp-derived CBD comes in a liquid tincture form, a bottle containing a dropper to use. Southern and Ilera officials are hosting a Thursday event to tout the new products at H&W Drug Store, the medical marijuana pharmacy in the New Orleans area. Ilera CEO Chanda Macias wouldn't give a timetable for when the company will start selling medical marijuana in Louisiana.
CONVICTIONS OVERTURNED
Man given eight 50-year prison terms has convictions vacated
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man sentenced to eight 50-year prison terms has had his convictions and sentences vacated and will receive a new trial. El Jerico Jermiah Bartie was convicted of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder after a bench trial in March 2018. He was accused of shooting at eight officers during a July 2014 standoff at a Super 8 Motel in Sulphur. The American Press reports Bartie appealed his convictions and sentences stating he never waived his right to a trial by jury. Prosecutors say it's hard to believe Bartie didn't know he could have a trial by jury but the appeals court disagreed. A new trial wasn't immediately set.
PRINCIPAL-DRUNK DRIVING
Police: Principal accused of drunk driving, hitting 3 cars
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The principal of a high school in Louisiana is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into three vehicles. News outlets report 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux broke one of the wheels off his own vehicle in one of the crashes before being arrested in Vermillion Parish over the weekend. He is the principal at W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette. He was jailed and charged but has since bonded out. The school system says it cannot comment on his status with the district since the arrest because it's a personnel matter. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.
WITNESS KILLED-DEFENDANT
No separate trial for defendant in alleged death scheme
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A defendant in what federal prosecutors call a murder-for-hire case has lost a bid to be tried separately from an alleged former gang member. Kendrick Johnson is one of five people awaiting trial in New Orleans on conspiracy and other charges in the 2012 death of Milton Womack _ a would-be witness in a Medicare fraud case. Court records show Johnson asked to have his case separated from that of Stanton Guillory. He argued that jurors might be prejudiced against him if they see evidence of Guillory's gang activity. A judge rejected the request. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.
MOWER TRESPASS-FUGITIVE
Louisiana riding mower trespass arrest nabs Utah fugitive
BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a man accused of riding a mower on someone else's land turned out to be a fugitive from Utah who had lived in Louisiana for 11 years. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday that deputies stopped 49-year-old Richard Schleininger in Bayou Blue after seeing him ride his mower past several “no trespassing” signs. Webre says says the man gave a false name but fingerprints identified him as being wanted in Bountiful, Utah, on assault and theft charges from 2003 and 2004. The sheriff says Utah authorities plan to extradite Schleininger.