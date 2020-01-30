Investigators look for clues in string of East Texas burglaries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A string of burglaries around one East Texas city has cost folks thousands of dollars.
Residents in Liberty City say over the past two weeks, storage units and businesses have been burglarized.
The area in and around the city has been the target of numerous burglaries, thefts, and attempted break-ins at storage units, businesses, and even the girls’ softball field.
“We have experienced a high number of burglary of building and other types of thefts on the south part of the county in the Liberty City area,” said Lt. Josh Tubb, with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Tools and scrap metal were stolen from businesses. Even antiques were stolen from storage units.
Kelli Voight found out she was a theft victim by accident.
“We were calling to rent another unit, and the owner said,'Well, I was there the other day and noticed your unit was unlocked.' People had broken our lock off our unit, had put their lock on our unit. These that were stolen are things that were handed down from my grandmother to me. Things her family gave to her,” Voight said.
The most startling theft took place at a residence off of FM 3053, north of the city about a week ago. A race car and its trailer, along with other items were taken.
“Obviously these people are targeting that area. If you see anything suspicious, call us,” Tubb sais.
For residents, it's unnerving. The normally quiet area now has home and business owners worried about the security of their property.
“My kids’ things were ransacked through. Kind of hits you on a more personal level. I think it’s disheartening. We have a false sense of security there in Liberty City," Voight said. “It’s always been a very quiet community. Some things have happened in the past but not like this magnitude."
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office investigators tell us they have collected enough evidence to determine that the burglaries are not all connected.
They ask that anyone with information on the break-ins call the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.