Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season. The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl, is presented to the nation's top college quarterback and is the rare national award that takes postseason performances into consideration. Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and built on those credentials during LSU's 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national title triumph over Clemson. Manning says Burrow “checks all the boxes” to be an NFL success.