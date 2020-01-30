DPS thanks community for support of trooper injured in Dec. 18-wheeler crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a thank you for the level of support provided for the trooper who was injured in December when a semi-truck crashed into several emergency officials and stopped cars on Highway 84.
On December 27, a semi-truck crashed into a pileup in foggy conditions, injuring Trooper J. Burtnett who tried to escape the careening semi, and crushing a pickup with the driver, Zayne James, still inside.
DPS sent this note in a release Wednesday morning:
On behalf of DPS Trooper Burtnett and Family,
We would like to express our deepest, heartfelt gratitude. The love and support you have shown us over the last month has made our time coping and healing from the accident much easier. Thank you for the prayers, meals, phone calls, cards, monetary gifts and words of encouragement through this difficult period. We have been overwhelmed by love and support from our DPS family and the Lubbock and Abernathy communities. This has been a true blessing and we pray each of you are blessed as much as we are.
Thank you again for everything you have done for us.
Trooper J. Burtnett
Trooper Burtnett was released from the hospital following the crash with a sprained ankle, some bruising to his ribs and back, and a cut on the back of his head.
