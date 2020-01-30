Crews working to repair water main break in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Crews in Marshall are working to fix a water main break that occurred near the corner of Ward Street and West Grand Avenue Thursday afternoon.
According to a post on the City of Marshall Facebook page, a local fiber-optic provider was doing some work near the intersection of Ward Street and Grand Avenue and that resulted in the water line break.
“Residents and businesses in this area may experience low to no water pressure,” the Facebook post. “The fire hydrants have been opened to relieve pressure to assist in repairs.”
The Facebook post also stated that city officials appreciate the public’s patience and that crews are at multiple sites working to fix the damage.
