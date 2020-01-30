Affidavit: Shooting death of Longview teenager on Scenic Drive was unintentional

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested following a shooting on January 22 on Scenic Drive.
Police arrested Eduardo Serano, 19, of Longview. According to the arrest affidavit, he was charged with criminally negligent homicide.
The arrest affidavit reveals what Serano says happened the night he shot Bryan Rivera, 17. Rivera did die as a result of the gunshot.
The affidavit states that police responded to the scene in front of a home in the 1200 block of Scenic Drive on Jan. 22 at 3:47 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Rivera in the driveway, bleeding from a gunshot wound. Eduardo Serano was with Rivera, holding pressure on his wound until EMS arrived. Rivera was taken to Christus Good Shepherd for treatment.
Police spoke with a resident in the home where the shooting took place. He told them that he had heard Serano and Rivera come into the home, and he talked with them for a few minutes. He said they went into the dining room, and a few minutes later he heard a gunshot, and heard Rivera say, “Watch out, stupid!” The man went into the dining room to see what happened, and saw Rivera lift his shirt. He saw that Rivera was bleeding from his abdomen. Rivera ran outside, and Serano ran after him, and began applying pressure on the wound for him while 911 was called.
During questioning later at the police department, a relative of Serano said that he saw the defendant and Rivera by the dining room table handling a firearm, a revolver. He said he believes they were going to clean the gun. The defendant also said they were going to clean the gun, which he described as a .38 revolver. He said Rivera held the gun to check it out, and then handed it back to Serano. Serano said he failed to check for bullets in the gun. He palmed the gun, and put it down on the table. The gun went off, shooting Rivera.
The defendant was visibly shaken and emotional, the affidavit said. He was given a courtesy ride back home.
The next day, Rivera died as a result of the gunshot wound. Police then charged Serano with Criminal Negligent Homicide.
