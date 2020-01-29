Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will keep cloudy skies all day long with breezy winds and temperatures in the mid-50s. Overnight lows in the low 40s. Tomorrow we will keep cloudy conditions and low 50s, which a slight chance for rain late afternoon. A few extra showers could carry over into the start of the day on Friday but by the afternoon skies will start to clear. The weekend is looking great with clear sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because rain moves in on Monday and will stick around through Tuesday.