Webxtra: Women’s Fund selects 5 East Texas non-profits for grants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The 300 members of the philanthropic Women’s Fund of Smith County award grants to Smith County non-profits benefiting women and children.
Next week the financial collective will award five local non-profits grants. The total amount of these combined grants is over $300,000.
Jeff Chavez spoke with Kristin Seeber about their mission and the upcoming event where the winners of the five grants will be announced.
You can apply for a grant, and find details about next week’s event on the Women’s Fund of Smith County website.
