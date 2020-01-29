WEBXTRA: Elkhart High School students build working tiny house

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart High School agriculture and welding class students have built a working tiny home.
Around nine of the agriculture and welding class students built the tiny home from scratch. The house runs on a generator and has working water and plumbing.
The students have been working on the home since September and logged over 500 man-hours working on it’s construction. It was paid for by a grant given to Elkhart High School.
Right now, there are no immediate plans for the tiny home, but the students hope to display it in front of the high school buildings and take it to high school competitions around Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.