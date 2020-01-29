Traditions Restaurant celebrates 20 years with special lunch benefiting Salvation Army

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Traditions Restaurant and Catering is celebrating their 20th anniversary by giving back.
According to a press release, the restaurant will be celebrating their twenty years of success in the same way as when their doors first opened.
The restaurant located at 6205 S. Broadway in Tyler is holding a special lunch celebration on Monday, Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 100% of all sales will be donated to the Salvation Army. The restaurant says a kettle will also be available at each table for donations.
The press release said Traditions will be supported by the Ben E. Keith Grocery Company and William George Company Inc. who will be donating the food for the celebration.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.