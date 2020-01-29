Toll 49 directors install flexible delineators for safer roads

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The authority in charge of Toll 49 is rolling out a temporary traffic tool that it hopes will potentially curb car crashes.
“It's meant to just really to keep people aware, stay in your lane,” explains Chris Miller, Executive Director, with North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority. Delineators are being installed on the solid yellow lines to reduce the high number of accidents.
“It’s a situation that’s dangerous. A double yellow line is not something that you cross. There are plenty of opportunities for people to pass,” says Miller.
Delineators are single plastic reflective barriers that are placed on the road to channelize traffic. “It’s a better feeling. You do have that feeling that some guy is not going to make a nutty move and try and pass somebody or he’s going to drift in your lane,” adds Miller.
Mark McClanahan is the Maintenance Director with NET RMA. He says the devices are 28 inches tall single plastic reflective posts that will be placed every six feet to the north and south portions of Interstate 20 on Toll 49.
“It’s going to enhance the visibility of the road during the day and at night to delineate the center line to where people can see and be able to drive in a more efficient matter,” says McClanahan.
These changes are part of a pilot program that NET RMA is implementing to address safety concerns. The installation of the devices is around $40,000.
Miller hopes these new efforts will deter drivers from crossing into oncoming traffic, and prevent drivers from u-turning.
“There are people that are making U-Turns, coming off of the I-20 ramp or coming off of that bridge over I-20 and people making turns in the middle of the road,” explains Miller.
Board members say they are continually looking for ways to improve the safety on all of their roadway.
“It’s important to note that people need to put down the cell phones, they need not be distracted, they need to not be impaired, and by all means follow those road signs.”
The pilot program will last at least six months. Depending on feedback, they’ll determine whether or not more delineators will be installed on Toll 49.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.