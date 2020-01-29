Three card skimmers found at Athens gas station

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Card skimmers were found inside pumps at a gas station in Athens.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Athens, Texas Government, three card skimmer devices were found this week inside fuel pumps at the Conoco station located at 510 S. Palestine St. according to the Athens Police Department.
“All three devices were found inside the fuel pump and were undetectable without opening the pump,” said Assistant Police Chief Rodney Williams.
The post said the Athens Police Department was alerted to the devices by a pump service technician who found them Tuesday, Jan. 28.
If you used a credit or debit card at the pump at this gas station, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent transactions. If you find anything fraudulent, please contact Criminal Investigation Division Corporal James M. Bonnette at 903-675-5454.
"Internal card skimmers are becoming more common," Williams said. "These skimmers are not detectable by consumers, so the best way to protect yourself is to make it a habit to monitor your bank statements and credit reports on a regular basis."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD at 903-675-5454 or Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.