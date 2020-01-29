Sheriffs’ offices working to solve two aggravated robbery cases that may be connected

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding two aggravated robberies committed by what appears to be the same white male suspects. This offense occurred two years ago and we are, again, asking for the public’s assistance in solving these crimes.
On Thursday, January 28, 2018 at around 10 p.m. the Aces High liquor store located in Winona, was robbed at gun point by two white males. The suspects took several hundred dollars in cash as well as several bottles of liquor. The suspects used a camoflage duffle bag and a red Adidas duffle bag to carry the money and liquor.
On Friday, February 9, 2018, at around 1 a.m. the Zippy J’s in Kilgore, Texas was robbed at gun point by what appears to be the same two white males using the same duffle bags. Video obtained from the Dairy Queen next door shows what appears to be a newer model Dodge Charger that parked behind the business at the same time the robbery occurred. It is believed this vehicle is possibly connected to the robbery.
The accompanying photos are screenshots from both robberies as well as screenshots of the suspected vehicle.
If you have any information about either of these robberies, please contact Detective Aaron Hinton with the Smith County Sheriff’s office at 903-780-2464 or Investigator David Falco with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
