Sheriffs’ offices working to solve two aggravated robbery cases that may be connected

On Friday, February 9, 2018, at around 1 a.m. the Zippy J’s in Kilgore, Texas was robbed at gun point by what appears to be the same two white males using the same duffle bags. Video obtained from the Dairy Queen next door shows what appears to be a newer model Dodge Charger that parked behind the business at the same time the robbery occurred. It is believed this vehicle is possibly connected to the robbery.