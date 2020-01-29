Seniors at Buckner Westminster Place celebrate National Hobby Month

“I am so glad that we have bible study and devotion because those type of activities help us grow spiritually,” said Beth Salmon, resident at Buckner Westminster Place, in a press release. “I am thankful for the exercise classes that we have four days a week and will soon have five days a week. I believe they are very beneficial. People who sit and don’t move have more physical problems. Buckner Westminster Place keeps us busy with new and interesting activities, and I am glad we have a variety of them.”