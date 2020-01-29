Murphy USA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) _ Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $47.6 million.
The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.
The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $154.8 million, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.03 billion.
Murphy USA shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $113.02, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.
