Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MOWER TRESPASS-FUGITIVE
Louisiana riding mower trespass arrest nabs Utah fugitive
BAYOU BLUE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a man accused of riding a mower on someone else's land turned out to be a fugitive from Utah who had lived in Louisiana for 11 years. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday that deputies stopped 49-year-old Richard Schleininger in Bayou Blue after seeing him ride his mower past several “no trespassing” signs. Webre says says the man gave a false name but fingerprints identified him as being wanted in Bountiful, Utah, on assault and theft charges from 2003 and 2004. The sheriff says Utah authorities plan to extradite Schleininger.
WITNESS KILLED-DEFENDANT
No separate trial for defendant in alleged death scheme
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A defendant in what federal prosecutors call a murder-for-hire case has lost a bid to be tried separately from an alleged former gang member. Kendrick Johnson is one of five people awaiting trial in New Orleans on conspiracy and other charges in the 2012 death of Milton Womack _ a would-be witness in a Medicare fraud case. Court records show Johnson asked to have his case separated from that of Stanton Guillory. He argued that jurors might be prejudiced against him if they see evidence of Guillory's gang activity. A judge rejected the request. All defendants have pleaded not guilty.
VAPING DEATH-LOUISIANA
Louisiana reports 3rd vaping death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has reported its third vaping death. It's the state's first death this year linked to e-cigarettes. The state Department of Health reported the first two deaths a week apart in November. Department spokeswoman Kelly Zimmerman says the most recent death was that of someone from Lafayette Parish. She doesn't know the person's gender. The latest report says that as of Friday, 35 people in the state have had lung problems from vaping. That's three more than in late November. An update made Tuesday said 24 patients were men and 11 were women, and their average age was 30.
AP-US-HORSE-RACING-DEATHS
Churchill Downs executive addresses surge in horse deaths
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The corporate owner of a New Orleans horse racing track has met with Louisiana's Racing Commission to address a surge in horse deaths there. The Times-Picayune/The News Orleans Advocate reports an executive director for Kentucky-based Churchill Downs Inc. presented the commission with a list of reforms to consider on Monday. The proposals include restrictions on certain drugs that have been linked to horse fatalities. The commission's leader says nine racehorses have died at the Fair Grounds Race Course since November. He says the commission will carefully consider the reforms. A U.S. House committee is also set to take up a bill that would place federal oversight on racing drugs.
DOUBLE SLAYING-PLEA
Man pleads in 2019 double slaying; Sentencing set for April
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A 23-year-old Louisiana man has agreed to a plea deal in the double slaying of a mother and daughter that was sparked by a dispute over custody of his children. Prosecutors told KSLA-TV that Frederick Dewayne Jackson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder for January 2019 shooting of 21-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her 40-year-old mother, Maeisha Simoneaux. But facing life in prison, and with jury selection in the trial ready to begin, Jackson agreed Monday to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a deal with the Bossier Parish District Attorney's office. Under the agreement, Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and will spend at least the next 60 years in prison, a prosecutor said.
LOUISIANA EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
Louisiana board outlines process to hire new education chief
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top public school board will hire an outside search firm to help screen candidates to be the state's next education superintendent. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's screening committee outlined an application process Tuesday that will include public interviews for the top handful of contenders. The committee intends to identify three to five finalists for interviews. The job is being vacated in mid-March by longtime Superintendent of Education John White. The board hopes to hire a new superintendent within months. Louisiana's education superintendent oversees and sets policies governing more than 700,000 public school students across the state. White has been in the position since 2012.
FRATERNITY PLEDGE-DEATH
Former LSU student drops appeal in frat hazing death case
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member convicted in a hazing has waived his right to appeal. Matthew Naquin of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted in July 2019 of negligent homicide in the hazing death of 18-year-old Max Gruver. The Advocate reports the 21-year-old waived his right to appeal his conviction Tuesday in exchange for an agreement from prosecutors to drop an obstruction of justice charge. Prosecutors accused Naquin of deleting files from his phone during the criminal investigation. Naquin forced Gruver to chug alcohol at a hazing ritual at the franternity house. Gruver died in September 2017 from alcohol poisoning
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE-GLASCO
Louisiana-Lafayette extends softball coach's contract
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and softball coach Gerry Glasco have agreed to a two-year contract extension. Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard announced Monday that the third-year coach's contract now goes through 2025. In two years, Glasco has guided the Ragin' Cajuns to 93 wins and two NCAA Tournament regional appearances. Last year, Louisiana-Lafayette swept the Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament on their way to a 52-win season. They finished ranked in the top 10 and obtained the program's 21st consecutive NCAA tournament bid.