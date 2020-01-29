Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-SUPER TUESDAY
Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — When the leading Democratic presidential candidates marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by linking arms and marching through South Carolina, Michael Bloomberg was nowhere near the early primary state. Instead he was in Arkansas, which votes March 3. The decision illustrates the parallel race Bloomberg is running to try to capture the Democratic nomination for president. He's bypassing the first four voting states to focus on the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. It's a nontraditional approach that has never been successful. But Bloomberg has already spent more than $200 million on ads, 10 times the leading candidates, and voters are noticing.
EYE LAW DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Arkansas eye surgery referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit trying to prevent a referendum this fall on a new law expanding the procedures that optometrists can perform. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday by Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, which is a group opposed to the referendum effort. The lawsuit claimed the referendum wasn't approved under the correct process. The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform. The state Supreme Court last week said it wouldn't reconsider its ruling that state election officials must count thousands of signatures submitted for the proposed referendum.
CAMPAIGN LIMITS-ARKANSAS
Court rules against Arkansas' 2-year limit on contributions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeal court has ruled against an Arkansas law that prevents candidates for state office from accepting campaign contributions more than two years before an election. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge's decision to grant a preliminary injunction that prevents the state from enforcing its “blackout period.” A Pulaski County woman had sued over the restriction. Her attorneys argued it prevented her from exercising her First Amendment right to contribute money to candidates she wants to support in the 2022 election.
TWO KILLED-LITTLE ROCK
Police ID 2 women killed in shooting at Little Rock home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have identified two women who were killed at their Little Rock home during a shooting that also injured a 2-year-old boy. Little Rock police said on Sunday that I’Quira Tate, 21, and Brittany Tate, 24, were fatally shot after a male suspect entered their home and started shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The 2-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital. Police said the boy was later released. Police say no suspect has been identified. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.
OBIT-WOOD
Ranger Boats founder Forrest L. Wood dies at 87
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Forrest L. Wood, who created one of the top brands in the boating industry and was a pioneer of bass tournament fishing, has died at age 87. Wood, who was born in Flippin, Ark., founded with his wife Nina the company Ranger Boats in 1968. The business quickly grew and became a household name among fisherman around the U.S. He sold the company in 1987. Wood was known as the “father of the modern bass boat.” Keith Daffron, his grandson, said in a Facebook post that Wood died on Saturday surrounded by his family. He died after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are pending.
HOUSE FIRE-HOMICIDE
North Little Rock fire being investigated as homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say a house fire earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide. Firefighters responded to a blaze at a North Little Rock home early in the morning on Jan. 18. After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters found the body of man. The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death. Police say the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 32-year old Joshua Dylan Watson.