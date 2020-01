NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired DeMarco Murray as running backs coach. Murray is Oklahoma's career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.