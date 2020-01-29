Drivers in Texas, Oklahoma Panhandles asked to travel with caution due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers in the northern and eastern Texas Panhandle along with the Oklahoma Panhandle are asked to travel with caution due to winter weather today.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions due to blowing snow in Cimmaron, Texas and Beaver counties.
Motorists are being advised to avoid travel because visibility is limited.
You can keep up with the Oklahoma Panhandle road conditions here.
The Texas Department of Public Safety Drive Texas site is reporting low visibility, snow and ice on U.S. 287, U.S. 54 and Farm-to-Market Road 119 near Stratford.
Patches of ice and snow are also being seen around Dalhart, Hartley and Channing.
Heavy snow accumulation is being reported around Gruver.
There are reports of ice and snow on bridges and overpasses on Interstate 40 around Claude from all the way to Shamrock.
Most of the affected areas of travel is expected to end around noon today.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution and TxDOT is patrolling and plowing in those areas.
As of now, there are no reports of patches of ice or snow in Amarillo.
You can view a list of school closings due to the winter weather conditions here.
