Coleman on the Road: Mahomes is ready to deliver for Chiefs Kingdom

(KLTV/KTRE) - The passion of Mahomes as a competitor will be on the big stage Sunday. No moment too big for him as he is the first native Texan to graduate from a Texas High School and play to start at QB in the big game.
He wants to deliver to Chiefs Kingdom.
“Obviously, really want to win it really bad for each other but we also want to win it for the city, the pride that they show through the ups and downs, the passion that show every single time we’re at Arrowhead it really is amazing, we want to make sure that we bring home a trophy home to them,” Mahomes said Tuesday.
Whitehouse Athletic Director Adam Cook puts it into perspective.
“Will you stop and think about the yeah Brees played Purdue. Foles, he played at Arizona, it’s something man. Makes you think about 108 quarterbacks that’ve got to say they were the starting quarterback, some of them multiple times you know. Manning, Brady and then you start to think about but those names, Michael, then you got Mahomes in there ... so yeah, it’s a little bit different around here this week,” Cook said.
He’s extremely confident, and as says Chad Henning, former Dallas Cowboy defensive lineman, “Success builds success, success builds confidence. He’s been in the playoffs before, first shot at the Super Bowl. Reid’s been there before, and he’ll have them ready to play.”
