WATCH: Smith County commissioners discuss plans for new courthouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials will continue to discuss the future of the Smith County courthouse on Wednesday.
The Smith County commissioners are set to discuss several potential plans for the project during Wednesday’s session of the Commissioners Court. That could include discussions over a location for the building, size, layout or design, and how much it could cost, according to their agenda.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Annex Building in downtown Tyler.
KLTV will be streaming the discussion live on East Texas Now and on the free KLTV mobile news app.
For the past several months, Smith County officials have been asking for public input on a new courthouse. About 750 surveys have been returned to the county. The survey asked residents how often they visited the courthouse and the reason for the visit along with other questions.
