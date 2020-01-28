UT Health Science Center at Tyler starts ground-breaking gene editing research

CRISPR-Cas9 allows the alteration of a cell’s DNA at precise locations by utilizing a specially designed RNA molecule to guide a Cas9 enzyme to a specific sequence of DNA. Within this specific stretch of genetic code, Cas9 then cuts the strands of DNA at that point and removes a small segment, creating a gap in the structure where a new piece can be added. This process can modify genes in living cells and organisms, which may yield the possibility to correct mutations at exact locations in the human genome, effectively treating disease. In this case, Dr. Yi is focused on the effective delivery to a particular type of white blood cell, T cells. Also referred to as T lymphocyte and thymocyte, T cells are part of the immune system and play a vital role protecting the body from infection and disease.