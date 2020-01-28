USA Boxing’s 49th Annual National Junior Olympics coming to Lubbock

“Bringing this event back to Texas presents a great situation for our membership,” stated USA Boxing Events and Operations Manager Michael Campbell. “The central location for a National event is ideal for those who drive. The Civic Center contains everything that we need to run our event, all under one roof and will enable us to offer a great facility for competition, check-in, the draw and meetings as well as merchandise sales and clinics. Finally, the commitment from Lubbock Sports gave us the confidence that the city will provide the necessary support to make the 2020 Junior Olympics a great success and crown jewel for USA Boxing members.”