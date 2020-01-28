Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala bringing entertainer Aaron Watson in for the big event

Georgia's journey began on February 16, 2019, when she began suffering from headaches and fever. She had them every day. There were days during which her symptoms were much worse, so much worse that she didn’t feel like getting out of bed. Ultimately, Georgia's mother and father took her CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. After an initial examination, an MRI was ordered. The results of the MRI showed the presence of a cancerous tumor, diagnosed as ependymoma. According to the National Cancer Institute, childhood ependymoma is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the tissues of the brain and spinal cord.