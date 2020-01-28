Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala bringing entertainer Aaron Watson in for the big event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Committee:
Committee members, past gala chairs and media representatives joined 2020 Gala Chairs Denise Bardsley, Melissa Braswell and Chalease Denson for the introduction of the 2020 Li’l Wrangler and announcement of the headline entertainer held January 27, 2020, at Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry. The 33rd Annual Gala, themed as “Pistols and Pearls,” is scheduled to take place on June 13, 2020, at the Texas Rose Horse Park, home of the event for the past three years. “Fundraising efforts for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala have already started with more than $22,000 collected during the ’50 Mile Ride for the Cure’ in October,” reports Melissa Ivey, ACS-Tyler’s Senior Development Manager Distinguished Events. “Trail riders participated in the three-day trail ride that was chaired by Erica Schovanec, who also participated as a rider.”
Melissa Braswell introduces the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala Li’l Wrangler
GEORGIA CRIM
Five-year-old Georgia Crim has been chosen as this year's Li'l Wrangler for the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala. She is the daughter of Jessica and Casey Crim. This brave little girl has been having treatments for a cancerous tumor on her brain for the past year.
Georgia's journey began on February 16, 2019, when she began suffering from headaches and fever. She had them every day. There were days during which her symptoms were much worse, so much worse that she didn’t feel like getting out of bed. Ultimately, Georgia's mother and father took her CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. After an initial examination, an MRI was ordered. The results of the MRI showed the presence of a cancerous tumor, diagnosed as ependymoma. According to the National Cancer Institute, childhood ependymoma is a disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the tissues of the brain and spinal cord.
Georgia was scheduled for surgery the following day. The doctors told Georgia’s parents that due to the potential complications during surgery, there was a possibility that Georgia would not be able to walk or talk the same. Following surgery to remove the tumor, Georgia's treatment continued. She has since had a second brain surgery and has undergone a regimen of chemo treatments. During the second surgery, doctors found the cancerous tumor was now scar tissue.
Throughout her treatments, Georgia has been a good patient and is now looking forward to her sixth birthday this coming April.
In addition to introducing Georgia and her parents, the name of this year's headline entertainer was revealed. "We are extremely proud to announce that Aaron Watson will be performing for the 2020 Tyler cattle Barons' Gala, announced Denise Bardsley.
Denise Bardsley announces the 2020 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala Entertainer
AARON WATSON
