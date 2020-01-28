Tuesday’s Weather: Cloudy and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella this morning! Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely off and on throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy southeast winds becoming southwest by afternoon. A cold front moves through tonight and should move out most of the rain. However, a few sprinkles or some patchy drizzle is still possible early tomorrow morning. Temperatures today ahead of the front will reach the lower 60s. Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. A few breaks in the clouds are possible Thursday before another chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening and possibly into early Friday morning. Clouds gradually clear late Friday with more sunshine and a quick warm up expected this weekend.