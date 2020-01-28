Sheriff: Man found dead at Anderson County event venue suffered multiple gunshot wounds

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead with several gunshot wounds at an event venue Sunday night.
According to Sheriff Greg Taylor, deputies were called out to the event venue in the 6000 block of US 79 north of Palestine around 7 p.m. Sunday night. Taylor said Juan Ramirez, a 45-year-old Anderson County resident, was found dead with several gunshot wounds.
Taylor said his office, along with Texas Rangers, are interviewing witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call his office or Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.
Taylor said there was not an event going on at the time of the shooting and no motive is known.
