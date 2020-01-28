Police release ID of woman whose body was found in Tyler roadway

Police release ID of woman whose body was found in Tyler roadway
By Christian Terry | January 28, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 12:54 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found lying in the roadway.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the victim has been identified as Sharon Brown, 71, of Tyler. Brown’s body was found lying on the ground around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 near the intersection of Buckley and Shaw St.

Police said the cause of death is not yet known but an autopsy has been conducted.

No criminal activity is suspected at this time.

