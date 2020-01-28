Nurse at scene of wheelchair wreck tells what she saw, how she tried to help

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - Longview police are still looking for the person who hit and killed a man crossing the street in a wheelchair.
It happened Friday, January 17, around 6:30 p.m. along North Fourth Street in Longview, near the Lowe’s store.
As police search for the person responsible, we’re hearing from a woman and her daughter who were there when the crash happened and even stopped to help.
“It happened right there in front of the Jersey Mike’s parking lot,” Sandy Flood said.
Flood and her three daughters were out birthday shopping along Fourth Street when the hit and run happened.
“I was in the turning lane. Traffic was really hectic, so I wasn’t paying much attention. But I had three girls in the back and they started screaming, ‘oh my gosh...that man just got hit.”’
13-year-old Makayla says she saw the man’s wheelchair flying through the air and and the truck speeding away.
“He didn’t stop or anything," Makayla Flood said. "He just drove really fast.”
Sandy says because she is a nurse, she didn’t think twice about stopping to help.
“Once I got to him, I started CPR. He had a little bit of a pulse at first, and then nothing. He started turning blue and I just kept doing chest compressions until EMS got there.”
She says as the ambulance pulled up to the scene, the man’s breathing was slowing, and she knew he was gone.
"I'm assuming he was coming out of Walmart because he had a sack full of groceries in his lap."
Police have identified the man as John Garnett Page, 65, of Longview.
Police think the truck was damaged from front center to front right with possible damage to the hood and grill. and maybe even a missing headlight and broken driver’s side mirror. They continue to search for the driver. If you have any information, call Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.
