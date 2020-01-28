Longhorn Steakhouse opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Georgia-based steakhouse has officially added Tyler to its list of locations.
Longhorn Steakhouse held its grand opening Tuesday afternoon with a rope-cutting ceremony instead of ribbon. It’s located in a free-standing building at the Broadway Square Mall.
“It’s [Tyler] a great community. It’s beautiful, and everybody is so close together and friendly, and we want to show them what great steaks are all about,” said Manny Artaga‚ managing partner of Longhorn Steakhouse.
The steakhouse employs between 60 and 80 people, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant.
Longhorn Steakhouse was founded in Atlanta in 1981 and has locations throughout the East, Midwest, and Southwest U.S., according to its website.
