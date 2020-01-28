Lawyer: Man charged in Hanukkah attack incompetent for trial

In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle in Ramapo, N.Y. Attorney Michael Sussman says a psychiatrist has found Thomas incompetent to stand trial on hate crime charges stemming from a machete attack at a Hanukkah party that wounded five Hasidic Jews. Sussman said Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, that he has asked a federal judge to hold a competency evaluation for Thomas. (Source: AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal, File)