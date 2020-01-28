Groveton’s Cade Steubing wins $10,000 American State Bank scholarship at awards ceremony

Cade Steubing wins the ASB POTY award (Source: KTRE/Caleb Beames)
By Stephanie Frazier and Caleb Beames | January 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 10:09 PM

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The American State Bank Player of the Year award has been announced.

The award is the culmination of a year of excellence in high school football. During the season, one player each week is named the ASB Player of the Week. At the close of the football season one of the weekly winners is awarded a $10,000 scholarship to be applied to their college education upon completion of high school.

The 2020 winner of the American State Bank Player of the Year award and scholarship is Groveton QB Cade Steubing. Steubing is a senior at Groveton High School. He also plays outside linebacker.

Coach Scott Surratt won the Allen Wilson Coach of the Year Award at the ceremony. Surratt coaches the Carthage Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Surratt was unable to attend, due to a family emergency.

Nominees for the award were:

Caden Steubing - Groveton

Aaron Skinner - Alto

Xavier Simpson - Logansport

Kaden Casey - Whitehouse

Jordan Moore - Lufkin

Sebastian Porter - Garrison

Jake Hanson - Center

Harmon West - Alto

Gage White - Spring Hill

Jeremiah Milton - Grace Community

Todd Duplichain - Alto

Kobe Coker - Chapel Hill

Keelan Turner - Pine Tree

Braden Courtney - Timpson

Chris Carpenter - Jacksonville

D’Aris McMillan - Diboll

Jayton Moffat - Van

Kendre Miller - Mount Enterprise The 2019 winner was Longview’s Haynes King.

