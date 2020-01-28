Free produce, community resource event underway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank distributed free, fresh produce Tuesday during the Smith County Food Security Council’s Produce Drop and Community Resource Roadshow.
The event runs until 6 p.m. at the on Tuesday at the New Days Community Church in Tyler.
In addition to free produce, families have the opportunity to connect with community resources, including health screenings, job and education programs, and benefits assistance such as SNAP, Medicaid and WIC.
“Fresh produce can be expensive, and it’s sometimes the first thing to go from a family’s food budget if they’re trying to stretch it tight. Being able to provide families with healthy food is really important,” said Dr. Valerie Smith, chair of the Smith County Food Security Council.
This is the third time the event has been held. The events held in August and October served a combined 1,150 households, according to the East Texas Food Bank.
“What people expect often is that when they come to receive some help they’re being asked for something and this really is a just show up and we are happy to share our food with you," Smith said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.