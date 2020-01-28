East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The storm system, which is bringing all of the rain to East Texas today, will continue to move through during the overnight hours. Rain chances remain very good through the early nighttime hours, then chances will diminish. A few light showers will be possible on Wednesday, but the chances should remain <20%. The next chance for showers is likely to be late on Thursday/early on Friday as a weak disturbance moves over the southern portions of East Texas. Rain should end later in the day on Friday with plentiful sunshine expected on Saturday and Partly Cloudy skies on Sunday. A few showers creep back into the forecast late on Monday and into early Tuesday as another cold front passes through. Temperatures should remain fairly cool through Saturday morning before warming to a more mild condition on Saturday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday morning. Cooler air moves in on Tuesday of next week.