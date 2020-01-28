City of Van plans flash mob for HGTV video entry

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - City of Van press release:
Friday, January 31 at 1:00 p.m. there will be a flash mob in downtown Van. The flash mob will be gathering for the last segment of the video entry to HGTV Hometown Takeover.
Residents are encouraged to bring signs, banners, or anything they can wave. The city will close down Main Street (FM 16) briefly from 1:00-1:30 pm for drone and static filming. Van expects to fill up Main street with people for a short time.
Anyone planning on attending this event is advised to avoid the Main Street staging area at the Van Movie House between 12-1:00 pm.
Please contact Charles West at the City of Van for more information.
