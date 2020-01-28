City of Longview acquires land needed to extend multi-use trails

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview has cleared the path to a 10-mile trail that will meander through the city.
It’s not literally cleared yet, but one small parcel of land that was holding things up now can be used by the city. Even on cold and wet days Longview’s multi-use trails are, well, used by area residents.
Tracy Graham has used the Cargill Long Park Trail since she was a little girl and is pleased to hear about the coming connecting trails.
“I didn’t know about it until now, but I think that’s a great idea. I’m excited because for long distance runners, instead of just being limited to five miles, now we can do 10,” Graham said.
City of Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron says phase one linking Cargill Trail with Aiken Trail was completed last fall. The bond election got the ball rolling for the expansion, and more help came:
“Thanks to LEDCO. They provided part of the funding and then TEXDOT, through a grant with matching funds from LEDCO, to extend phases two and three,” Caron said.
There has been a little preliminary work done moving utilities.
“So we had to move some water lines and electric, those kinds of things; some gas. So you did see some work along Judson and McCann specifically on that type of work,” Caron said.
And that will make it easier on the contractor when the real work begins. And there will be improvements.
“With bond funds that were approved by our voters we get to work on the Cargill Long Trail, which is the first trail that was put in in Longview almost forty years ago now,” Caron said.
And he said the three trails to be connected are all different.
“Guthrie is much more open. Boorman has a good amount of canopy but it has a concrete surface and it’s pretty flat, where Cargill Long has a lot of undulation and terrain changes throughout. So it’s really neat to have the three distinct trail differences that we have here in Longview,” Caron said.
“We like to see the nature and the trees out here so that’s what makes it so pretty to be able to enjoy Longview. Not all towns have this,” Graham added.
The property to be developed is in a floodplain so completion of the next two phases of trails hinges on the weather, but they expect to have the 10 miles of trails linked by late 2022 or early 2023.
