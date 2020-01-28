Bidding ends Sunday for autographed Mahomes firefighter helmet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Time to make a bid for an autographed Patrick Mahomes is running out. Those interested have until Sunday to do so on Ebay.
All the money raised from the helmet’s sale will be donated to the families of Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lt. Firefighter Eric Hill. Both died on Jan. 11 while responding to a crash on North Interstate 27.
The autographed helmet is being auctioned by McGavick Nissan in Lubbock. As of the publication of this article, 94 bids were made and the price was up to $12,300.
Bidding ends Sunday at 10:05 a.m. Here is a link to that online auction.
