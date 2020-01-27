Woman dies after allegedly being beaten by boyfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — The 19-year-old Hope, Ark., man who is accused of beating his girlfriend until she lost consciousness could face a upgraded charge.
Texarkana, Texas, police announced at 1:30 a.m. Sunday that the 21-year-old woman died a little before 8 p.m. Saturday.
Dontavious Dishawn Haney remains in jail on a charge of aggravated assault that causes serious bodily injury/family violence.
Police arrested him Friday following the altercation with his girlfriend about 9:30 that morning at an apartment in the 1600 block of Peach Street.
When officers arrived, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on his girlfriend, who was unconscious on the apartment floor.
Police determined that she was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived.
Investigators say their preliminary work shows Haney and his girlfriend had been involved in an extended argument Friday morning.
When she reportedly slapped Haney’s phone out of his hands, he allegedly struck her in the face with his fist. She collapsed a short time later.
Haney called 911 when he realized she was not breathing, authorities said.
The woman was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where it was determined that she had suffered life-threatening brain damage.
Haney’s bond is set at $100,000, but the amount could be raised if the charge is upgraded.
