WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s defense team argues their case during impeachment trial

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - President Trump’s impeachment trial continues on Monday as his defense resumes its case.
The trial will be streamed online on East Texas Now and on the free KLTV mobile news app.
According to the AP, the president’s trial is entering a “pivotal week.” President Trump’s team is entering their second day of arguments. They have three days in total in accordance with the rules approved by the Senate.
The House impeachment prosecutors presented their argument in the span of three days last week.
Once the defense team wraps up their argument, the senators will have 16 hours to ask questions to both the House impeachment prosecutors and the president’s legal team. Their questions will be written down and read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts, according to the AP.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.